Rollins (ROL) Gains 5% in a Month: What's Behind the Rally?
Rollins, Inc. (ROL - Free Report) has gained 5% in the past month, outperforming 2.4% growth of the industry it belongs to and the 0.8% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons Behind the Rally
The demand environment for this leading pest and termite-control service provider remains in good shape, driven by decent construction activity. The company is benefiting from strength in all its business lines. Revenues increased 10.2% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022, with all its business lines — residential, commercial and termite — registering growth.
Acquisitions are significant catalysts for Rollins’ business development, and are helping the company expand its global brand recognition and geographical footprint, along with boosting its revenues. Notably, Rollins completed 31 acquisitions in 2022, 39 in 2021, 31 in 2020, 30 in 2019 and 38 in 2018.
Rollins believes in returning capital through dividends. Consistent dividend payment underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underlines its confidence in business. The company paid out dividends of $211.6 million, $208.7 million and $160.5 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
