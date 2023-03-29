We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $146.36, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 4.89% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, down 0.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.32 billion, down 0.32% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $80.36 billion, which would represent changes of +0.52% and +0.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.94.
Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
