Bunge (BG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Bunge (BG - Free Report) closed at $96.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.
Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had lost 1.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07%.
Bunge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Bunge is projected to report earnings of $3.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.73 billion, down 7.23% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.83 per share and revenue of $63.34 billion, which would represent changes of -14.95% and -5.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% higher within the past month. Bunge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bunge has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.84, so we one might conclude that Bunge is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.