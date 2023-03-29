We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.74, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the precious metals trading company had gained 11.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from A-Mark Precious Metals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $1.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.98 billion, down 6.05% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $7.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.37% and -4.17%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.13, so we one might conclude that A-Mark Precious Metals is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Precious Metals and Jewels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.