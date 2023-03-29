We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) closed at $0.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.
Coming into today, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 46.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07%.
Bed Bath & Beyond will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.15, down 133.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.42 billion, down 30.63% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bed Bath & Beyond is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
