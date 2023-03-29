Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)?

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (
FNCL Quick Quote FNCL - Free Report) was launched on 10/21/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.34 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. FNCL seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Financials Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Financials Index represents the performance of the financial sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.50%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B Common Stock Usd.0033 (
BRK.B Quick Quote BRK.B - Free Report) accounts for about 8.62% of total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase + Co Common Stock Usd1.0 ( JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) and Bank Of America Corp Common Stock Usd.01 ( BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 41.07% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -7.37% and is down about -18.40% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 03/29/2023), respectively. FNCL has traded between $43.08 and $55.26 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 26.11% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 399 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FNCL is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Financials ETF (
VFH Quick Quote VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $7.81 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $29.39 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
