Jefferies (JEF) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Expenses
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s (JEF - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Feb 28) adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. The bottom line, however, compared unfavorably with $1.24 earned in the prior-year quarter.
Results benefited from a decline in expenses and better-than-expected capital markets performance. However, lower revenues on dismal segment performance posed a headwind.
Results in the reported quarter excluded certain non-recurring items. After including those, net income attributable to shareholders was $133.6 million, down 59% year over year.
Revenues & Expenses Fall
Net revenues were $1.28 billion, down 24% year over year. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion.
Total non-interest expenses were $1.13 billion, down 13%. The fall was mainly due to lower compensation and benefits costs.
Segment Performance
Investment Banking and Capital Markets: Net revenues were $1.21 billion, down 17% from the prior-year quarter.
Asset Management: Net revenues were $78.3 million, which plunged 65% from the year-ago quarter.
Share Repurchase Update
During the fiscal first quarter, Jefferies repurchased 2.6 million shares for $98 million.
The company’s board of directors increased the share buyback authorization to a total of $250 million.
Our Take
Robust fixed income and equity trading business and lower expenses will support Jefferies’ financials. However, challenging market conditions for investment banking operations pose a concern.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote
Currently, Jefferies carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
