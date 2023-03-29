Elevance (ELV) to Divest Life & Disability Business to StanCorp

Elevance Health, Inc.'s ( ELV Quick Quote ELV - Free Report) life and disability business is set to be acquired by StanCorp Financial, a private benefits provider company. This transaction will combine the life and disability businesses of ELV and StanCorp, both having longstanding expertise in employee benefits and a common customer focus. The companies will also enter a product distribution partnership.
This partnership will bring a trusted life and disability partner for Elevance’s customers.ELV’s mission is to improve the health of humanity, and it believes in working together to achieve it. The company strives for opportunities to maximize the power of partnerships to deliver on this mission. As ELV sells its life and disability business to StanCorp, its customers benefit from StanCorp’s expertise in group benefits business and a strong geographic presence.
ELV’s government business contributed 62.2% to its total revenues in 2022. With the sale of the life and disability business, ELV’s resources can be focused on driving growth from its more profitable operations. This will help ELV align its investments to optimize the core business.
Moreover, the company will experience lower expenses as it will save costs to acquire new customers for its life and disability business.This will further boost its bottom line in the future. The cash generated by this transaction will be available for ELV to invest in growth opportunities for the future development of its business.
Elevance Health believes StanCorp will continue to offer its customers best-in-class benefits and services after closing the deal.The financials details of this transaction are yet to be disclosed.
Price Performance
Shares of Elevance Health have 1% in the past 6 months compared with the
industry’s decline of 0.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Image: Bigstock
