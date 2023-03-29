We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CVR Energy (CVI) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CVR Energy (CVI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
CVR Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CVR Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVI's full-year earnings has moved 91.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CVI has returned 3.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -5.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CVR Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) . The stock has returned 23.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, CVR Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that CVI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #99. The industry has moved -3.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track CVR Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.