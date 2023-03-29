We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG is one of 1165 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRSP's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CRSP has returned 7.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4% on average. This means that CRISPR Therapeutics AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Acadia Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CRISPR Therapeutics AG belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 553 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that CRSP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Acadia Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Acadia Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.