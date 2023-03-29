We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dril-Quip (DRQ) Down 19% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Dril-Quip (DRQ - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 19% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Dril-Quip due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Dril-Quip Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
Dril-Quip reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 46 cents per share.
The company’s total quarterly revenues of $97 million increased from the year-ago quarter’s $78 million.
Strong quarterly earnings were supported by an increase in product bookings due to improving market conditions.
Q4 Performance
Dril-Quip reported product bookings of $93.8 million for the quarter. The company’s 2022 backlog increased 15% year over year as product bookings increased due to improving market conditions.
The company reported a fourth-quarter operating loss of $2.4 million, narrower than a loss of $71.7 million in the prior-year period.
Total Costs and Expenses
The cost of sales increased to $66.6 million for the reported quarter from $61.2 million in the year-ago period. However, engineering and product development costs contracted to $2.7 million in the quarter from the year-ago figure of $3.8 million. Selling, general and administrative costs declined to $26.9 million from $30.6 million a year ago.
Total costs and expenses for the quarter were $99.2 million compared with $149.6 million a year ago.
Free Cash Flow
In the fourth quarter, Dril-Quip generated a negative free cash flow of $22.8 million against a cash flow of $2.6 million a year ago.
Financials
Dril-Quip recorded $5.2 million in capital expenditure for the quarter versus the year-ago level of $2.1 million.
As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash balance was $264.8 million. Its balance sheet is free of debt load, highlighting a sound financial position.
Guidance
For 2022, Dril-Quip expects product bookings to increase 10-20% year over year. The company revealed its capital expenditure guidance of $25-$30 million for the year, indicating an increase from the $18.9 million reported in 2022.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.