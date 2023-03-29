Enbridge's (ENB) Joint Venture to Build Normandy Wind Farm

Enbridge Inc. ( ENB Quick Quote ENB - Free Report) acknowledges the France government for choosing EDF Renewables, a fully-owned subsidiary of the French utility EDF Group, and Maple Power, a joint venture between the company and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), to build the future Centre Manche 1 Normandy offshore wind farm with an expected installed capacity of 1 GW.
After the launch of the fourth offshore wind tender in January 2021, the French Ministry of Energy Transition selected Eoliennes en Mer Manche Normandie, the project business owned by the EDF Renewables and Maple Power consortium, to design, build, operate and decommission the project.
More than half of Normandy’s electricity needs or 1.5 million people's annual power demand will be met by the proposed Normandy wind farm. The project will be located more than 32 km off the north coast and is likely to be completed around 2030. Construction related to the same is expected to begin later this decade, following the finalization of plans and permits.
With the Normandy offshore wind farm, Enbridge, EDF Renewables and its partners will complete their sixth offshore wind project in France. The country's first offshore wind farm, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, began its operations in late 2022. The 600 MW Dunkirk offshore wind farm in France is being developed by Enbridge and EDF Renewables. EDF, Enbridge and CPP Investments also intend to take part in the forthcoming Brittany and Mediterranean floating offshore wind tendering processes for a projected total installed capacity of 750 MW.
According to Matthew Akman, executive vice president at Enbridge, this choice reinforces Enbridge's evident growth in offshore wind and contributes to the France government's national strategy for carbon neutrality by 2050.
