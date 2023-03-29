Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ( ITCI Quick Quote ITCI - Free Report) announced positive top-line results from its phase III Study 403. The study evaluates 42 mg of lumateperone as monotherapy in the treatment of major depressive episodes in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) with mixed features and patients with bipolar depression with mixed features. The stock of the company was up 16% on Tuesday following the news.
In the past year, shares of Intra-Cellular have declined 7.6% compared with the
In the label-expanding study, once-daily lumateperone 42 mg met its primary endpoint of meaningful reduction in the Montgomery Asberg Depression Rating Scale total score compared with placebo at week six, with statistical significance. The candidate also met the key secondary endpoint of meaningful, statistically significant, reduction in the Global Impression of Severity Scale (CGI-S) score compared with placebo at week six in the combined patient population of MDD with mixed features and bipolar depression with mixed features, patients with MDD with mixed features and patients with bipolar depression with mixed features.
It was observed that lumateperone was generally safe and overall, well tolerated. Side effects were consistent with observations made in previous studies of the candidate. The most common adverse events included somnolence, dizziness and nausea. Per management, the top-line data provide proof of concept in these patient populations validating lumateperone’s broad potential in mood disorders. The company is planning to hold discussions with the FDA regarding these results to determine its step forward.
MDD is a common, albeit serious mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness or loss of interest. Approximately 21 million adults have been estimated to be suffering from MDD in 2020 in the United States.
It is to be noted that Intra-Cellular first received FDA approval for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults in December 2019. The drug was commercially launched in March 2020 under the brand name Caplyta.
In December 2021, Caplyta was approved by the FDA to treat bipolar depression in adults. Caplyta is currently the only approved treatment, both as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate, for depressive episodes associated with bipolar depression in adults.
Moreover, in April 2022, the FDA approved two new dosage strengths of Caplyta, 10.5 mg and 21 mg for patients concomitantly taking strong or moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors and 21 mg for patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment. These new dosage strengths have expanded the eligible patient population for Caplyta.
However, upon lumateperone’s approval for the treatment of MDD, Intra-Cellular is bound to face stiff competition from
