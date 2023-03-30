We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $90.62, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 122.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $219.87 million, up 64.84% from the year-ago period.
CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +140.68% and +54.38%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.58% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 83.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.32.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.