Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.32, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 11, 2023. On that day, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.11 billion, up 4.17% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.11, so we one might conclude that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that ACI has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ACI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.