New Strong Sell Stocks for March 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS - Free Report) is a performance luxury apparel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) is an automobile giant. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17% downward over the last 60 days.

