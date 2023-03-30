DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

DecisionPoint Systems ( DPSI Quick Quote DPSI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 10 cents per share compared with the year-ago figure of 4 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent.
Revenues increased 48.5% year over year to $24.5 million and topped the consensus mark by 39.2%.
For 2022, the company reported earnings of 54 cents per share compared with the year-ago figure of 20 cents. Revenues increased 47.7% year over year to $97.4 million.
The top line was driven by broad-based strength across all business segments coupled with multiple new projects from long-term and new customers.
As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had a total backlog of $30.3 million.
Quarter Details
Hardware revenues (72.2% of total revenues) jumped 62.3% year over year to $17.7 million.
Software and Service revenues (19.2%) increased 21.3% year over year to $4.7 million.
Consumables revenues (8.6%) increased 22.9% year over year to $2.1 million.
Operating Details
DecisionPoint’s fourth-quarter gross profit increased 67.6% year over year to $6.3 million.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.8 million, rising 274% year over year.
Operating income came in at nearly $0.7 million against the operating loss of $0.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Full Year Details
Product revenues (81.2% of total revenues) jumped 56.7% year over year to $79 million.
Service revenues (18.8%) increased 18.6% year over year to $18.4 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Dec 31, 2022, DecisionPoint had cash and cash equivalents of $7.642 million compared with $9.447 million as of Sep 30, 2022. The company’s long-term debt was $0.14 million compared with $0.14 million as of Sep 30, 2022.
Cash flow from operations was $12.3 million compared with $2.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
Guidance
For first-quarter 2023, the company expects revenues to be between $20 million and $21 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $0.8-$1 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DecisionPoint carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Perion Network ( PERI Quick Quote PERI - Free Report) and Pegasystems ( PEGA Quick Quote PEGA - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, rising 11.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 21.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.
Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 68.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, rising 101.5% in the past 60 days.
Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of the company have declined 43.8% in the past year.
