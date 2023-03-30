Back to top

Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) A Buy Heading into Fiscal Q3 Earnings Announcement?

Semiconductor testing equipment company Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) is set to report fiscal third-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the close. Aehr Test Systems, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), widely exceeded the earnings mark during the most recent quarter when the company posted a 23.4% beat during fiscal Q2. But with markets volatile heading into the announcement, is AEHR a buy?

Aehr Test Systems is expected to post a profit of $0.16/share, which would reflect growth of 14.3% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have remained flat over the past 30 days. AEHR is part of the Zacks Electronics –Measuring Instruments industry, which currently ranks in the bottom 31% of all Zacks ranked Industries.

The stock has been hot and has surged 87% year-to-date. AEHR is ranked favorably by our Zacks Growth Style Score Category with a top ‘A’ mark, indicating a high likelihood AEHR propels higher on promising earnings and sales growth characteristics.


