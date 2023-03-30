PacBio (PACB) New Revio Workflows to Boost Agricultural Output

Pacific Biosciences of California ( PACB Quick Quote PACB - Free Report) or PacBio collaborated with global agriculture firm, Corteva Agriscience ( CTVA Quick Quote CTVA - Free Report) , to develop innovative workflows that enable high-throughput sequencing of plant and microbial genomes. The workflows streamline DNA extraction and library preparation, allowing Corteva to sequence thousands of samples annually for seed and crop protection research and production. This partnership, which started at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology Agricultural meeting last year, provides novel end-to-end workflows that are cost-effective and designed to support ultra-high throughput long-read sequencing.
The initial phase of the collaboration involved the development of scaled DNA extraction, shearing and library preparation workflows to characterize Corteva's extensive collection of crop and microbial samples. These workflows were designed to facilitate transformative crop genetic and diversity studies. The engineering involved the use of ultra-high throughput long-read sequencing on PacBio's revolutionary Revio system and Nanobind products.
Significance of New Workflows
PacBio’s collaboration with Corteva Agriscience will support its efforts to offer healthier and more sustainable production of plants to farmers. With the increasing world population, Corteva believes that new methods in the field of crop science are required to sustainably meet the increasing need for food production. The workflows, along with the new long-read sequencing Revio system, will drive the implementation of seed product development tools like CRISPR-Cas gene editing and cutting-edge crop protection solutions.
With the successful results of this collaboration, both companies plan to continue expanding sequencing capabilities and sample preparation workflows into new application areas, fostering a long-term partnership dedicated to revolutionizing agriculture.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Data Bridge, the global genome sequencing market is projected to reach $55.7 billion in 2030 from $16.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.2%. Factors like increasing cancer occurrence and the growing applications of next-generation sequencing in cancer research are expected to drive the market.
Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen PacBio’s global business.
Recent Developments
Earlier this month, PacBio introduced a new informatics tool, Paraphase, for variant calling, copy number analysis and phasing. It does so by identifying the full sequence of each of the haplotypes for all genes and pseudogenes of the same gene family. Paraphase has been used on various medically relevant genes, including those related to spinal muscular atrophy, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and hereditary hearing loss and deafness. With the help of this tool, researchers can better understand the underlying genetics of these complex genomic regions. They can also identify the silent carriers of disease-causing mutations.
In March, PacBio started commercial shipment of Revio long-read sequencing system. It is designed to deliver higher throughput on a lower cost, offering exceptional accuracy and direct methylation detection.
The company expects to ship at least 25 Revio systems and plans to scale up going forward. It had received orders of 76 systems during the fourth quarter of 2022. Last month, the company announced robust increase in its Consumables revenues during the same quarter. However, service and other revenues, as well as product sales declined year over year.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
PacBiocurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) and Henry Schein ( HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) .
Becton, Dickinson and Company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth of 7.8%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.47%.
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
BDX’s shares have declined 9.9% against the
industry’s 0.7% growth in the past six months.
Henry Schein, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth of 8.1%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, the average surprise being 2.97%.
HSIC’s shares have gained 7.8% compared with the industry’s 0.8% growth in the past six months.
Image: Bigstock
PacBio (PACB) New Revio Workflows to Boost Agricultural Output
