XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) closed at $11.39, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.32, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.11 per share and revenue of $5.25 billion, which would represent changes of +22.38% and +31.54%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.03% higher within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
