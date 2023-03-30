We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Oceaneering International (OII - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.45, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.
Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 17.81% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Oceaneering International as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 283.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $547.25 million, up 22.66% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +177.42% and +11.51%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oceaneering International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Oceaneering International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Oceaneering International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.7.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.