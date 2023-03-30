We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $86.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.24% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 37.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 191.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.92 billion, up 12.6% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $12.61 billion, which would represent changes of +329.46% and +11.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 328.04% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.14.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.