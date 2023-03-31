See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
MainStay Winslow LargeCap Grow I (MLAIX) - free report >>
JPMORGAN US EQUITY FUND (JUESX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Advisor Global Commodity Stock I (FFGIX - Free Report) has a 0.92% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. FFGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 10.3% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
JPMorgan US Equity I (JUESX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JUESX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.82%, expense ratio of 0.69% and management fee of 0.4%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
MainStay Large Cap Growth I (MLAIX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. MLAIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.67% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.