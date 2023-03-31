We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Surges 14.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 14.7% higher at $18.64. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.2% loss over the past four weeks.
The latest uptick in the share performance of Fluence Energy can be attributed to the recent upgradation that this stock has got in its rating from Goldman Sachs, which raised FLNC’s rating to Buy from Neutral. Also, the company has lately unveiled its advanced energy storage product, named Ultrastrack, which must have boosted its investors’ confidence and in turn led to the latest share price hike.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Revenues are expected to be $380.73 million, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Fluence Energy, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FLNC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Fluence Energy, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $49.31. Over the past month, DINO has returned -4.6%.
For HF Sinclair
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.3% over the past month to $1.84. This represents a change of +85.9% from what the company reported a year ago. HF Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).