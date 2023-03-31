Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of
AudioEye ( have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 13.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $7.6 in the previous session. AudioEye has gained 94.8% since the start of the year compared to the 19% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 26.8% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry. AEYE Quick Quote AEYE - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 9, 2023, AudioEye reported EPS of $-0.17 versus consensus estimate of $-0.22 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.13%.
For the current fiscal year, AudioEye is expected to post earnings of -$0.55 per share on $32.9 million in revenues. This represents a 39.56% change in EPS on a 9.99% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn -$0.31 per share on $36.96 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 43.64% and 12.33%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
AudioEye may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
AudioEye has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, AudioEye currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if AudioEye passes the test. Thus, it seems as though AudioEye shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does AEYE Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of AEYE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Workday, Inc. (. WDAY has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B. WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Workday, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 11.24%, and for the current fiscal year, WDAY is expected to post earnings of $4.69 per share on revenue of $7.2 billion.
Shares of Workday, Inc. have gained 6.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 42.69X and a P/CF of 116.04X.
The Internet - Software industry is in the top 21% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AEYE and WDAY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
