Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Deckers Outdoor (DECK) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Deckers (DECK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Deckers is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DECK has returned about 12.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 9%. This shows that Deckers is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) . The stock is up 56.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery's current year EPS has increased 49.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Deckers is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.9% this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #201. The industry has moved +12% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Deckers and Warner Bros. Discovery. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.