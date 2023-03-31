We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Banco Do Brasil SA is one of 866 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Do Brasil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDORY's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BDORY has gained about 14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Banco Do Brasil SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 81.3%.
The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 26.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Banco Do Brasil SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, meaning that BDORY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Coinbase Global, Inc. falls under the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.1%.
Banco Do Brasil SA and Coinbase Global, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.