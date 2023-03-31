We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Concrete Pumping (BBCP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Concrete Pumping is one of 344 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Concrete Pumping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBCP's full-year earnings has moved 17.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BBCP has moved about 15.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Concrete Pumping is outperforming its peers so far this year.
DATATEC (DTTLY - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.6%.
Over the past three months, DATATEC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 275%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Concrete Pumping belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.7% so far this year, so BBCP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, DATATEC belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 199-stock industry is currently ranked #99. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.
Concrete Pumping and DATATEC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.