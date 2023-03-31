We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brady (BRC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Brady (BRC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Brady is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brady is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRC's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BRC has gained about 12.1% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 2.7%. This shows that Brady is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10.9% year-to-date.
For Brambles Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Brady is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.9% so far this year, meaning that BRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Brambles Ltd. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved -0.4% year to date.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Brady and Brambles Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.