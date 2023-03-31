We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DTC vs. ZLNDY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Commerce sector might want to consider either Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC - Free Report) or Zalando (ZLNDY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Solo Brands, Inc. and Zalando are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that DTC has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
DTC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.27, while ZLNDY has a forward P/E of 63.08. We also note that DTC has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ZLNDY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.49.
Another notable valuation metric for DTC is its P/B ratio of 1.17. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ZLNDY has a P/B of 5.16.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DTC's Value grade of B and ZLNDY's Value grade of C.
DTC has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ZLNDY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that DTC is the superior option right now.