Image: Bigstock
SQM (SQM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SQM (SQM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $81.06, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.21%.
Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 5.4% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SQM is projected to report earnings of $3.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.92 billion, up 44.32% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.63 per share and revenue of $11.72 billion, which would represent changes of +6.94% and +9.39%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower. SQM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note SQM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.25.
It is also worth noting that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.