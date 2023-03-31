We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed at $43.89, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.21%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35.08 billion, down 7.2% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $164.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.28% and +5.98%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.64% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.