AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.01, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 18.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $928.03 million, up 18.11% from the year-ago period.
AMC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.91% and +13.57%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.8% higher within the past month. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
