Hercules Technology (HTGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hercules Technology (HTGC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.89, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.21%.
Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 15.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.28%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hercules Technology as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Technology to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $101.5 million, up 55.77% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $429.59 million. These totals would mark changes of +25% and +33.54%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Technology should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. Hercules Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hercules Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.96.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
