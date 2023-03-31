We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX - Free Report) closed at $124.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.44% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.21%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.23% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 95.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.91 billion, down 73.27% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $6.08 billion, which would represent changes of -85.7% and -66.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 53.82% lower. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.56, which means BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
