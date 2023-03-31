We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) closed at $16, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.21%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.14% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.
Coupang, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 216.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.63 billion, up 10.01% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $23.63 billion, which would represent changes of +700% and +14.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.