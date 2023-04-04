Should iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (
IWM Quick Quote IWM - Free Report) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $50.93 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Blend
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.19%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.58%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 16.80% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (
HALO Quick Quote HALO - Free Report) accounts for about 0.32% of total assets, followed by Emcor Group Inc ( EME Quick Quote EME - Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc ( INSP Quick Quote INSP - Free Report) . Performance and Risk
IWM seeks to match the performance of the Russell 2000 Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has added roughly 2.68% so far this year and is down about -11.72% in the last one year (as of 04/03/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $163.90 and $207.91.
The ETF has a beta of 1.15 and standard deviation of 26.95% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1959 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Russell 2000 ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IWM is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (
VB Quick Quote VB - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF ( IJR Quick Quote IJR - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has $42.83 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $66.76 billion. VB has an expense ratio of 0.05% and IJR charges 0.06%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
