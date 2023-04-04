We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Air Lease (AL) Stock Now
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) is benefiting from its steady fleet growth and investor-friendly steps. However, low liquidity is a headwind.
Factors Favoring AL
Steady growth in fleet is driving Air Lease’s top line (up 11% year over year in 2022). The company purchased 60 new aircraft in 2022. As of Dec 31, 2022, Air Lease’s fleet included 417 owned and 85 managed aircraft.
AL had commitments to purchase 398 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for delivery through 2029, as of the same date. The estimated aggregate of the commitment is $25.5 billion.
We are impressed by Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders.The company has an impressive dividend payment history. In November 2022, the company’s board approved a dividend hike of approximately 8.1% to 20 cents per share (annually: 80 cents). This marked the company’s 10th dividend increase since February 2013, when it began distributing dividends. The company is also active on the buyback front.
Key Risk
Air Lease’s liquidity position is a concern. The current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of 2022 was 1.12, well below of 1.81 at 2021 end. A decline in current ratio implies a reduction in the ability to generate cash.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Air Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
