Is CRH (CRH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is CRH (CRH - Free Report) . CRH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.27, which compares to its industry's average of 13.53. CRH's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.22 and as low as 9.01, with a median of 10.80, all within the past year.
We also note that CRH holds a PEG ratio of 1.30. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRH's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.63. Over the last 12 months, CRH's PEG has been as high as 5.50 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 3.97.
Investors should also recognize that CRH has a P/B ratio of 1.67. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CRH's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.24. Over the past 12 months, CRH's P/B has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.40.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in CRH's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CRH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.