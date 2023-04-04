We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ACRES Commercial (ACR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ACRES Commercial is one of 875 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACRES Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACR's full-year earnings has moved 31.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ACR has moved about 17.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ACRES Commercial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is American Express (AXP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 11.6% year-to-date.
For American Express, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, ACRES Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.7% so far this year, so ACR is performing better in this area.
American Express, however, belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 58-stock industry is ranked #182. The industry has moved +4.9% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on ACRES Commercial and American Express as they attempt to continue their solid performance.