Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Sunoco (SUN) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Sunoco LP is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that SUN has returned about 1.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -3.5%. This means that Sunoco LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.5%.
The consensus estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima's current year EPS has increased 36.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Sunoco LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, so SUN is performing better in this area.
YPF Sociedad Anonima, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved -1.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sunoco LP and YPF Sociedad Anonima as they could maintain their solid performance.