We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Electric (GE), Ecogreen Energy Team Up on Solar Project
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) recently announced that it secured a deal from Ecogreen Energy to supply its FLEXINVERTER Solar Power Station technology for the 130 MWp, 100 MWac Nigde Bor Solar power plant to be constructed in Nigde, Turkey.
The FLEXINVERTER Solar Power Station is a containerized solution that contains a solar inverter (a medium voltage power transformer) and an optional MV Ring Main Unit. These are merged in a standard 20-foot ISO high cube container. This state-of-the-art technology supplies a reliable, plug & play, cost-efficient, factory-integrated power conversion platform for utility-scale solar and storage applications as well as lowers the capital and operation costs and ensures a more reliable plant performance.
This power plant is a part of the YEKA- GES4 project which was introduced in 2022 by the Ministry of Energy. It will allow Turkey to expand its renewable energy resources and commission 10 GW of solar capacity between 2017 and 2027. As per IEA, by 2035 Turkey's solar energy capacity is expected to reach 52.9 gigawatts with an increase of about 500%.
General Electric Company Price
General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote
Per the deal, GE will be involved in the designing, engineering, procurement and commissioning of the Nigde Bor Solar Power Station. This project sums up the 1.3 GW of solar projects General Electric is already providing in Turkey.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
GE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 20% in the past six months.
Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 6.0%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has gained 45.9% in the past six months.
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 4.8%. The stock has gained 36.6% in the past six months.