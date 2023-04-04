We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Graco (GGG) Shares Rise 19% in the Past Six Months
Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) shares have gained 19% in the past six months driven by its pricing actions, solid backlog level, strong customer base and product investments.
Let’s look into other factors driving the company’s performance.
What’s Aiding GGG?
Graco’s Industrial segment is gaining from robust product categories such as finishing systems and sealant and adhesive equipment. Solid footing across multiple industries like general industry, aviation and solar also bode well for the segment. Sales growth of lubrication equipment, process pumps and semiconductor pumps, and heaters and fittings are supporting the Process segment. New product launches and channel expansion initiatives are also aiding the segment.
Investments in product innovation and capacity expansion should fuel Graco’s growth. In 2023, the company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $200 million, with $130 million for facility expansion projects at its Minnesota, South Dakota, Switzerland and Romania facilities. In 2022, GGG invented products like ES 500 Stencil rig, LineLazer ES 500 electric battery-powered airless striper, et al.
Graco’s measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are noteworthy. It paid out dividends of $142.1 million in 2022 and repurchased shares worth $233.4 million in the same period. Also, the quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 11.9% in December 2022.
