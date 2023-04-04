We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ABB Invests $40M for Manufacturing Facility in Albuquerque
ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) is investing $40 million to create a new manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, NM, for its Installation Products Division, which is part of the company’s Electrification business area.
ABB’s new 90,000-square-foot facility will create 55 new jobs in New Mexico and produce cable products for use by electric utility providers in grid hardening and resiliency initiatives.
The new facility will cater to increased demand for its leading Elastimold solutions essential to wildfire mitigation and underground and grid hardening projects. Upon completion in 2024, the Albuquerque facility will include ABB Robotics technology and digital automation to produce more than 1 million additional units annually. Majority of the units produced will be supplied to U.S. customers.
ABB’s new manufacturing facility will be situated on its 40-acre site in Albuquerque, which also houses its existing Installation Products manufacturing facility. The existing plant employs around 450 productions, engineering and quality specialists for developing and testing various custom and standard utility solutions.
ABB has already invested $14 billion in the United States since 2010. The latest investment adds to the company’s more than $100 million investment in Installation Products expansions and improvements in the United States over the past few years to increase capacity and drive innovation.
