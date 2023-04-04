Back to top

What Lies Ahead for Tech Stocks & ETFs After a Blockbuster Quarter

  • (1:00) - Breaking Down The Outlook For The Technology Sector: Will The Current Tech Rally Continue?
  • (5:45) - The AI Race: Who Will Come Out On Top?
  • (9:30) - Which Tech Stocks Should You Keep On Your Radar Right Now?
  • (13:45) - Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF: IVES
  • (15:10) - Episode Roundup: XLK, QQQ, QQQM, HACK, IHAK, CIBR
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Dan Ives, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities, about the market outlook for tech stocks after robust gains in the first quarter.

The Nasdaq 100 surged more than 20% in its best quarter since the second quarter of 2020. Tech stocks have outperformed this year as investors believe that the Fed could stop raising rates soon. These stocks also benefited from their safe-haven status amid banking turmoil.

Apple (AAPL - Free Report) gained 30%, while NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) surged more than 90% and 80% respectively. Their biggest quarterly gains in years came after a steep selloff in the sector last year.

Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. According to CEO Satya Nadella, AI is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years since he took over.

Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) has been investing billions in AI over the past decade, but its chatbot underwhelmed investors. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said recently that AI technology has reached an inflection point.

Who will win the AI arms race?

Dan believes Apple is a "Rock of Gibraltar" stock that will continue to benefit from sustained demand for iPhones and future services revenue. He also likes cybersecurity and cloud stocks like Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) and CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) .

The ETF Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES - Free Report) invests in the “undercover gems” of cloud-based technology.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Disclosure: Wedbush is a market maker in some of the securities discussed above. For a full list click HERE.


