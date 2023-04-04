We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed at $104.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 10.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.95 billion, up 1.65% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $247.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.06% and +5.64%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Alphabet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Alphabet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.33.
Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
