We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed at $32.89, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 23.75% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 77.01% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.05 billion, down 39.77% from the year-ago period.
INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $50.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -70.11% and -19.39%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.7, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 10.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.1 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.