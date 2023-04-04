We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $99.76, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 1% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walt Disney as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.1 billion, up 14.82% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $90.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.75% and +9.13%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Walt Disney currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.64.
It is also worth noting that DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Media Conglomerates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
