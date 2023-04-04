We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) closed at $160.42, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AbbVie as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.04 billion, down 11.09% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.97 per share and revenue of $52.33 billion, which would represent changes of -20.33% and -9.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. AbbVie is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AbbVie currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.3.
Also, we should mention that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 3.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
