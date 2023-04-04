We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $83.24, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 2.34% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.43 billion, down 2.41% from the prior-year quarter.
GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.86 per share and revenue of $26.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.51% and -2.2%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.54, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
